به گفته منابع حوثی، یک مقام ارشد حوثی به همراه ۲ تن از اعضای سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی اوایل امروز در حمله هوایی آمریکا به یک سایت پرتاب موشک در استان البیضاء در غرب یمن کشته شدند.
🚨>> A private source confirms the killing of a senior Houthi leader whose name was not mentioned. He was killed along with two Iranian leaders who were experts in the field of missiles, as a result of an American raid on a military base in Al-Bayda Governorate, the Shaab... pic.twitter.com/NlvR8hgYaj-- راشد معروف (@RashidMaarouf) January 20, 2024
