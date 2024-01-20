Saturday, Jan 20, 2024

صفحه نخست » منابع حوثی: یک مقام ارشد حوثی و دو عضو سپاه در حمله هوایی آمریکا به یمن کشته شدند

drone1.jpgبه گفته منابع حوثی، یک مقام ارشد حوثی به همراه ۲ تن از اعضای سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی اوایل امروز در حمله هوایی آمریکا به یک سایت پرتاب موشک در استان البیضاء در غرب یمن کشته شدند.

***

20-4.jpg
واکنش علی کریمی به شکار فرماندهان «سپاه قدس» در دمشق

