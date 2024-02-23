خبرنامه گویا - پدافند هوایی اوکراین، ساعاتی پیش یک هواپیمای A50 هشدار و کنترل زود هنگام یا آواکس (AEW & C) نیروی هوایی روسیه را سرنگنون کرد. گفته شده تمام ده سرنشین آن کشته شده اند.
ارزش این هواپیما ۵۰۰ میلیون دلار است.
BREAKING:-- Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2024
The Ukrainian Army has shot down another Russian A-50 early warning and control (AEW&C) plane.
It's a very rare, useful and expensive plane.
They cost around USD 500 mln.
It's the second such plane Ukraine shoots down in the past weeks. Huge win! pic.twitter.com/8M9kpVRSGe
ویدیو زیر این هواپیمای را در حال متلاشی شدن و سقوط در دریای آزوف نشان می دهد.
BREAKING:-- Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2024
The Ukrainian Army just shot down a Russian A-50 early warning and control (AEW&C) plane worth USD 500 mln
This video shows the moment the already burning plane disintegrated in the skies above the Azov Sea & then crashed in Krasnodar Krai
15 Russian soldiers killed pic.twitter.com/HK9WEbIuFY