Friday, Feb 23, 2024

صفحه نخست » اوکراین هواپیمای غول‌پیکر ارتش روسیه را سرنگون کرد

خبرنامه گویا - پدافند هوایی اوکراین، ساعاتی پیش یک هواپیمای A50 هشدار و کنترل زود هنگام یا آواکس (AEW & C) نیروی هوایی روسیه را سرنگنون کرد. گفته شده تمام ده سرنشین آن کشته شده اند.

ارزش این هواپیما ۵۰۰ میلیون دلار است.



ویدیو زیر این هواپیمای را در حال متلاشی شدن و سقوط در دریای آزوف نشان می دهد.


***
مطلب قبلی...
am.jpg
آقای رضا پهلوی، نیرو‌های جمهوری‌خواه مسئولید! لطفاً به این چند پرسش پاسخ دهید
مطلب بعدی...
23topA.jpg
فروش اسپرم «مدل‌ها، ورزشکاران وسلبریتی‌ها» در تهران

عضویت در کانال تلگرام

ما را در فیسبوک دنبال کنید

| بازگشت به بالای صفحه | بازگشت به صفحه اول 


daily.jpg
بازیگر معروفی که در سکوت خبری بیمار شد و درگذشت
modern22.jpg
اتفاقاتی که بعد از 60 سالگی باید نگرانش باشید
goftar22.jpg
۹ تلنگر در زندگی که معمولاً خیلی دیر متوجه آن ها می شویم
one22.jpg
عکسهایی نادر از تهران دهه ۳۰ شمسی
oholic22.jpg
بازیکن گمنامی که ۱۲ برابر مسی و رونالدو ثروت دارد!
گفتار.jpg
فارغ التحصیلی دختر بازیگر سینمای داخل کشور در امریکا
goftar21.jpg
سید ابراهیم نبوی، طنزنویس مطبوعاتی کیست؟
goftar21-1.jpg
اقامت آرش و خانواده اش در یک هتل لاكچري در ارتفاعت کشور آذربایجان

از سایت های دیگر

سرو نوشیدنی با بیکینی؛ شهری که برای «سکس‌پرسو» غرامت پرداخت
گزارش تصویری: زیارت با اعمال شاقه‎‎
کاریکاتور: رشد اقتصادی به شیوه رئیسی‌‎

پر بیننده ترین ها



Copyright© 1998 - 2024 Gooya.com - سردبیر خبرنامه: info@gooya.com تبلیغات: advertisement@gooya.com Cookie Policy