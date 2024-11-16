Saturday, Nov 16, 2024

صفحه نخست » شایعه سازی در شبکه های عبری مبنی بر به کما رفتن خامنه ای

کانال های عبری: به گفته منابع ایرانی علی خامنه ای رهبر ایران در سن ۸۵ سالگی به کما رفته است

تا این لحظه خبرنامه گویا از خبرگزاری یا کانال های ایرانی چنین گزارشی را دریافت نکرده است. در گذشته شایعات غیررسمی از این نوع نادرست بوده اند.

