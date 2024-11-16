کانال های عبری: به گفته منابع ایرانی علی خامنه ای رهبر ایران در سن ۸۵ سالگی به کما رفته است
تا این لحظه خبرنامه گویا از خبرگزاری یا کانال های ایرانی چنین گزارشی را دریافت نکرده است. در گذشته شایعات غیررسمی از این نوع نادرست بوده اند.
Numerous Iranian and Israeli accounts are posting rumours that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is in a coma.-- Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 16, 2024
A few weeks ago, in late October, there were reports of the Ayatollah being 'seriously' as the country looks for his second oldest son to be his successor. pic.twitter.com/dJmA32TYWa
🚨 🇮🇷 Sources in Iran: Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, at the age of 85, has fallen into a coma. pic.twitter.com/Lwf2IIEZ7h-- Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) November 16, 2024
