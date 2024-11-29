Friday, Nov 29, 2024

صفحه نخست » سخنرانی ده سال پیش قاسم سلیمانی برای شبه نظامیان سپاه در حومه حلب

aleppo.jpgده سال پیش قاسم سلیمانی در جمع شبه نظامیان سپاه از پیروزی هرچه زودتر بر "شورشیان مخالف اسد" سخن می گوید.

امروز شهر الحدر از دست این شبه نظامیان و نیروهای اسد خارج شد.
منابع امنیتی حکومت سوریه در واکنش به درگیری‌های اخیر در این کشور اعلام کردند که «به‌زودی تمام راه‌های منتهی به حلب» بازگشایی خواهند شد.
