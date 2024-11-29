ده سال پیش قاسم سلیمانی در جمع شبه نظامیان سپاه از پیروزی هرچه زودتر بر "شورشیان مخالف اسد" سخن می گوید.
Ten years ago, the criminal Qassem Soleimani stood addressing Iran's militias, speaking to them about victory in the town of Al-Hader in the Aleppo countryside.
Today, the town of Al-Hader has been liberated from these militias, and Qassem Soleimani has been killed once...
کوچه دوطبقه کاشان، خاص ترین کوچه دنیا
پاره کردن بنرهای خامنه ای در حلب