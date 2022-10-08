Saturday, Oct 8, 2022

صفحه نخست » قتلی از نوع ندا آقا سلطان امروز در مشهد

neda2_banner.jpgاین زن جوان امروز در مشهد هدف گلوله قرار گرفت

این ویدیو را ببینید، ما را یاد ندا آقاسلطان زن جوانی می اندازد که در اعتراضات سال ۱۳۸۸ به ضرب گلوله سرکوبگران به قتل رسید

