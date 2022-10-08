این زن جوان امروز در مشهد هدف گلوله قرار گرفت
این ویدیو را ببینید، ما را یاد ندا آقاسلطان زن جوانی می اندازد که در اعتراضات سال ۱۳۸۸ به ضرب گلوله سرکوبگران به قتل رسید
Western politicians!-- Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) October 8, 2022
Watch this video, It reminds "Neda Agha-Soltan" the young woman who was shot dead during 2009 protests while you just were watching!
Today, This young woman was shot in Mashhad, Iran
Symbolic acts do not work. Stop diplomats ties with mullahs#Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/gP0YlNYtWg
***