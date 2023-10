One of #ToomajSalehi|s lawyers Roza Etemad Ansari seems to not have his best interests at heart: in an interview she said Toomaj got treatment for his toothache and his health overall is stable. ⚠️ This is NOT true at all. Keep reading 👇 #HowHealthyIsToomajReally 1/3 https://t.co/Bijk3gn4XS pic.twitter.com/dTlg8SdDfv