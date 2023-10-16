این ویدئو متعلق به عامل حمله تروریستی بلژیک میباشد که پیش از حمله خونبار در بروکسل از خود ضبط و در فضای مجازی منتشر کرده است
🚨این ویدئو متعلق به عامل حمله تروریستی بلژیک میباشد که پیش از حمله خونبار در بروکسل از خود ضبط و در فضای مجازی منتشر کرده. 🤬#Belgium #TerrorAttack #ریدم_به_محمد_و_آل_محمد pic.twitter.com/VlVaiyXEWh-- 👑Golda Maccabi👑 (@jtimes24farsi) October 16, 2023
ویدئو دوم:
Yet another video emerges of the Islamist terrorist who killed two innocent Swedish soccer fans in Brussels, capital city of Belgium. Belgium has raised the terror threat level to "severe" nationwide and "critical" for Brussels after the terror attack. Terrorist on the run. pic.twitter.com/PhceWezIiE-- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2023
مجری شبکه قرآن، جایگزین سردار حسین علایی شد