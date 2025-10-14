Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025

صفحه نخست » فیلم: کریستین امانپور به‌خاطر لاپوشانی جنایات حماس مجبور به عذرخواهی شد

امانپور: با گروگان‌های اسرائیلی «احتمالاً بهتر از مردم عادی غزه رفتار شده است، زیرا آن‌ها مهره‌هایی بوده‌اند که حماس مجبور بوده در مذاکره با اسرائیل از آن‌ها استفاده کند.»

امانپور اندکی بعد در پخش زنده مجبور به عذرخواهی شد

به گزارش رویترز، از گروگان‌های اسرائیلی غذا دریغ شده بود، با شوک الکتریکی شکنجه شده‌ بودند، در زنجیر و قفس در زیرزمین نگهداری می شدند و حتی مجبور شده‌ بودند که گور خود را بکنند.

