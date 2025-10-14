امانپور: با گروگانهای اسرائیلی «احتمالاً بهتر از مردم عادی غزه رفتار شده است، زیرا آنها مهرههایی بودهاند که حماس مجبور بوده در مذاکره با اسرائیل از آنها استفاده کند.»
.@amanpour: The Israeli hostages have "probably been treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns & the chips that Hamas had."
Starved, electrocuted, held in chains & cages underground, forced to dig their own graves.
امانپور اندکی بعد در پخش زنده مجبور به عذرخواهی شد
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour apologizes after sparking outrage for saying the Israeli hostages were "probably being treated better than the average Gazan."
"It was insensitive and wrong."
به گزارش رویترز، از گروگانهای اسرائیلی غذا دریغ شده بود، با شوک الکتریکی شکنجه شده بودند، در زنجیر و قفس در زیرزمین نگهداری می شدند و حتی مجبور شده بودند که گور خود را بکنند.
Hamas forced hostage Evyatar David to dig his own grave for a propaganda video, after torturing and starving him for 666 days of hell.
He's barely alive, a skeleton barely.
Hamas has no right to exist.
