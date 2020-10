View this post on Instagram

Who knew these images @alex_cameron captured of me would start such a movement, I won't call them a problem as they are far from it. They have however opened up a much bigger conversation that must be had regardless of discomfort, and it is even more of an issue now as @mosseri pledged to amplify black voices back in June when speaking to Cosmo about the shadow banning "accusations"...As we can see nothing about that pledge has come to fruition...if anything It has gotten worse. This is only the beginning @instagram has a lot to answer for.