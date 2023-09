Met @Amirabdolahian in the margins of #UNGA78 to pass 3 main messages:

1) we condemn arbitrary detentions of EU nationals & urge for their release

2) need to find diplomatic solution to nuclear issue through JCPOA

3) stop military cooperation with Russiahttps://t.co/FZT3Ut4pWR pic.twitter.com/qI2XCQ2FLJ