On 8 March 2020, 88-1302, one of 3 AC-130W heavy gunship airplanes of #USAF 16th SOS on deployment at Ali Al-Salem AB in #Kuwait took part in a joint exercise with #USNavy to simulate destroying #IRGC Navy fast boats in #PersianGulf. 88-1301 & 88-1307 are two other AC-130Ws. pic.twitter.com/UaqVhbtWiq