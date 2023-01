Faruki, Kemal. 1971. The Evolution of Islamic Constitutional Theory and Practice from 610 to 1926. Karachi: National Publication House.

[4] نگاه کنید:

Arjomand, Said Amir. 1984. The Shadow of God and the Hidden Imam. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

Daftary, Farhad. 1990. The Ismai'ilis: Their History and Doctrines. New York: Cambridge University Press.