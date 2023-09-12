شنبه ۱۶ سپتامبر، در بیش از پانزده شهر جهان، دوباره به خیابانها میآییم!!
یک سال از قتل حکومتی ژینا (مهسا) امینی و آغاز خیزش انقلابی مردم ایران می گذرد
در طی این یک سال، همانند ۴۴ سال گذشته، حکومت با سرکوب وحشیانهی معترضان و دگراندیشان و بازداشتهای گسترده فعالان سیاسی و اجتماعی و کشتار گروهی و فردی مبارزان در زندانها و در خیابانها، سعی کرده است پایههای پوسیدهی نظام خود را حفظ کند.
اما، از ۲۵ شهریور ۱۴۰۱ (۱۶ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۲) شعار «ژن*، ژیان، ئازادی - زن*، زندگی، آزادی»، فریاد مشترک و فراگیر مردمی شد که به دادخواهی و برای آزادی، برابری و رهایی از حاکمیت جمهوری اسلامی و تمام ساختارهای مبتنی بر سرکوب، ستم، تبعیض و استثمار قد برافراشتهاند.
ما نهادها و کلکتیوهای چپ، دمکرات، فمینیست و کوئیر؛ در اولین سالگرد قتل حکومتی ژینا و آغاز قیام مردمی، و همزمانی آن با ۳۵مین سالگرد قتلعام زندانیان سیاسی در تابستان ۶۷، همبسته و متحد، پژواک صدای مردم آزادیخواه و برابری طلب ایران در سراسر جهان خواهیم بود.
بدین منظور، تظاهراتی همزمان و همبسته را در شهرها و کشورهای مختلف جهان در روز شنبه ۱۶ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۳ برابر با ۲۵ شهریور ۱۴۰۲، در همگامی با مردم ایران و قیام «زن*، زندگی، آزادی - ژن*، ژیان، ئازادی» سازماندهی کردهایم. از دیگر آزادیخواهان، نهادها و تشکلهای زنان*، دانشجویان، کارگران، دادخواهان و از فعالان رفع ستم ملی، حقوق بشر، محیط زیست و جامعهی کوئیر (+LGBTQIA)، در سراسر دنیا نیز دعوت میکنیم که در همبستگی با مبارزات مردم ایران و هرچه پرشورتر برگزارشدن این تظاهرات سراسری، با ما همراه شوند.
ژن*، ژیان، ئازادی - زن*، زندگی، آزادی
سرنگون باد نظام «جمهوری اسلامی ایران»
مبارزه، برابری، همبستگی، رهایی
مجازات اعدام، شلاق و هرگونه شکنجه باید برچیده شود
زندانی سیاسی آزاد باید گردد
نشانی تماس برای نهادهایی که میخواهند در این اقدام مشترک با ما همراه باشند:
rise.up.jina2023@gmail.com
۱۲ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۳ / ۲۱ شهریور ۱۴۰۲
Saturday, September 16, we will come to the streets again in over 15 cities of the world
Almost a year has passed since the state murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini and the beginning of the revolutionary uprising of the Iranian people
During this one year, as in the past 44 years, the government has tried to maintain the rotten foundations of its system by brutally suppressing protesters and dissidents, mass arrests of political and social activists, and mass and individual killings of fighters in prisons and on the streets
However, from 16 September 2022, the slogan "Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî - Woman*, Life, Freedom" became a common and comprehensive cry of the people who were struggle for freedom, equality and freedom from the rule of the Islamic Republic and all Structures of based on suppression, oppression, discrimination and exploitation have been risen
We, the institution and leftist, democratic, feminist and queer collectives; On the first anniversary of the state murder of Jina and marking the starting point of this revolutionary uprising, which coincidence with the 35th anniversary of the massacre of political prisoners in the summer of 1988, we will be connected and united, echoing the voice of the freedom-loving and egalitarian people of Iran all over the world
For this purpose, we have organized simultaneous and related demonstrations in different cities and countries of the world on Saturday, September 16, 2023, equal to 25 Shahrivar 1402, in union with the people of Iran and the uprising of "Women*, Life, Freedom - Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî". We invite other freedom fighters, women*'s institutions and organisations, students, workers, litigants, and those who stand up against national oppression, for human rights, for the environment, and for the queer (+LGBTQIA) community all over the world to stand in solidarity with the struggles of the Iranian people and help make this a strong demonstration. Join us in this international demonstration.
Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî - Woman*, Life, Freedom
May the regime of the "Islamic Republic of Iran" be overthrown
Revolt, Solidarity, Equality, Liberation
Death penalty, whipping punishment and any from of torture must be abolished
Political prisoners must be freed
12 September 2023 / 21 Shahrivar 1402
