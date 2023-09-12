Saturday, September 16, we will come to the streets again in over 15 cities of the world





Almost a year has passed since the state murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini and the beginning of the revolutionary uprising of the Iranian people

During this one year, as in the past 44 years, the government has tried to maintain the rotten foundations of its system by brutally suppressing protesters and dissidents, mass arrests of political and social activists, and mass and individual killings of fighters in prisons and on the streets

However, from 16 September 2022, the slogan "Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî - Woman*, Life, Freedom" became a common and comprehensive cry of the people who were struggle for freedom, equality and freedom from the rule of the Islamic Republic and all Structures of based on suppression, oppression, discrimination and exploitation have been risen

We, the institution and leftist, democratic, feminist and queer collectives; On the first anniversary of the state murder of Jina and marking the starting point of this revolutionary uprising, which coincidence with the 35th anniversary of the massacre of political prisoners in the summer of 1988, we will be connected and united, echoing the voice of the freedom-loving and egalitarian people of Iran all over the world

For this purpose, we have organized simultaneous and related demonstrations in different cities and countries of the world on Saturday, September 16, 2023, equal to 25 Shahrivar 1402, in union with the people of Iran and the uprising of "Women*, Life, Freedom - Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî". We invite other freedom fighters, women*'s institutions and organisations, students, workers, litigants, and those who stand up against national oppression, for human rights, for the environment, and for the queer (+LGBTQIA) community all over the world to stand in solidarity with the struggles of the Iranian people and help make this a strong demonstration. Join us in this international demonstration.

Jin*, Jiyan, Azadî - Woman*, Life, Freedom

May the regime of the "Islamic Republic of Iran" be overthrown

Revolt, Solidarity, Equality, Liberation

Death penalty, whipping punishment and any from of torture must be abolished

Political prisoners must be freed

12 September 2023 / 21 Shahrivar 1402