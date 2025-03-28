متن سخنرانی در کنفرانس چپگرایان ایرلندی در دوبلین ـ ۸ فروردین ۱۴۰۴
سلام به همگی،
نام من منصوره بهکیش است. من یک فمینیست و چپگرای فعال ایرانی هستم که نزدیک به نیم قرن از زندگیام را صرف مبارزه برای آزادی، برابری، حقیقت و عدالت در ایران کردهام. تا هفت سال و نیم پیش که در ایران بودم سابقهای شناختهشده در زمینهی فعالیتهای سیاسی، زندان، و آزار و اذیت توسط حکومت ایران دارم، حتی اکنون که در تبعید به این فعالیتها ادامه میدهم. بین سالهای ۱۳۶۰ تا ۱۳۶۷ پنج خواهر و برادرم (یک خواهر و چهار برادر) و همسر خواهرم، به دلیل اعتقادشان به سوسیالیسم توسط رژیم ایران در خیابان یا در زندان کشته و اعدام شدند. از این فرصت میخواهم استفاده کنم تا به یکی از مطالبات اصلی کنونی فعالان فمینیست ایرانی، یعنی مبارزه علیه مجازات اعدام، اشاره کنم.
تبعیض و بیعدالتی در ایران تنها محدود به افراد با باورها یا ادیان مختلف نیست. این رژیم همچنین علیه نیمی از جمعیت -زنان - جنگی بیرحمانه به راه انداخته و تلاش میکند قوانین سختگیرانه اسلامی را به زور تحمیل کند. زنان اولین قربانیان این سرکوب بودند و کمتر از یک ماه پس از استقرار رژیم اسلامی، حجاب اجباری شد. این امر در هشتم مارس ۱۳۵۷ با اعتراض گسترده و شجاعانه زنان علیه قانون حجاب اجباری مواجه شد.
در ۴۶ سال گذشته، از زمان انقلاب ۱۳۵۷ ایران، سرکوب رژیم و مقاومت مردم ایران ادامه داشته است. شاید بسیاری از شما به یاد دارید که در سپتامبر ۲۰۲۲، پس از کشته شدن مهسا (ژینا) امینی توسط گشت ارشاد، خیزش «زن، زندگی، آزادی» آغاز شد. در عرض چند ماه، بیش از ۵۰۰ نفر از معترضان کشته و بیش از ۲۰، ۰۰۰ نفر بازداشت شدند و سرکوب، شکنجه، و اعدام شدت گرفت. زمانی که معترضان توسط نیروهای سرکوبگر رژیم در خیابان کشته میشوند، مقامات در اخبار و فضای عمومی به مردم به دروغ میگویند و ادعا میکنند که آنها در اثر حادثه یا دلایل طبیعی جان باختهاند. سپس خانوادههای قربانیان را تحت فشار قرار میدهند تا روایت دروغین حکومت را در ازای دریافت پیکر عزیزانشان تایید کنند. برخی تحت فشار تسلیم میشوند و برخی مقاومت میکنند.
با وجود خشونت و ارعاب، زنان ایرانی انتخاب کردهاند که برای آزادی، برابری و عدالت بایستند، حتی با هزینههای گزاف. علاوه بر قوانین سرکوبگرانه علیه زنان و نداشتن حق کنترل بر بدن خود، شرایط وخیم سیاسی، اقتصادی نیز باعث شده که که زنان به خیابانها بیایند، روسریهای خود را بسوزانند و آشکارا به رژیم اعتراض کنند. مردانی که از مبارزات زنان برای برابری حمایت میکنند نیز با مجازاتهای شدید روبرو میشوند. اخیراً یک خواننده جوان که آهنگی در حمایت از زنان با عنوان «روسریات را بردار» خوانده بود، به ۷۴ ضربه شلاق محکوم شد.
در سطح جهانی ما شاهد رشد نیروهای فاشیستی و راست افراطی در کشورهایی مانند آمریکا و اسرائیل با ماسک "دموکراسی" هستیم، در همین شرایط رژیمهای اسلامی فاشیستی مانند ایران و افغانستان قدرت گرفته و جان میلیونها نفر را به خطر انداختهاند. در غزه، دهها هزار نفر کشته و هزاران خانواده آواره شدهاند. در همین حال، مردم ایران تحت دیکتاتوری رژیم، از فقر، بیماری، آلودگی هوا، خشونت دولتی، و سرکوب رنج میبرند و در معرض خطر جنگ قرار دارند. در این شرایط که نظامهای سرمایهداری به دنبال سلطه و قدرت برای منافع خود هستند، ما باید برای جهانی بهتر کنار هم بایستیم.
پس از خیزش زن، زندگی، آزادی، با وجود سرکوب شدید، مقاومت زنان ایرانی، رژیم را وادار به عقبنشینی نسبی از اجرای قوانین حجاب اجباری کرده است. اما حفظ این دستاوردها و دستیابی به پیشرفتهای بیشتر به مقاومت مداوم و حمایت و همبستگی دیگر جنبشها در ایران و جهان نیاز دارد.
زنان در ایران نهتنها با نظام سرکوبگر جمهوری اسلامی میجنگند، بلکه در حال به چالش کشیدن هنجارهای عمیقاً ریشهدار مردسالارانه نیز هستند. طبق گزارش سازمان حقوق بشری ههنگاو، تنها در ژانویه ۲۰۲۵، دستکم ۱۸ زن در ایران کشته شدند که ۱۶ نفر از آنها توسط اعضای مرد خانواده به قتل رسیدند. در سال ۲۰۲۴ نیز ۱۲۲ زن، عمدتاً به دست بستگان، قربانی خشونت جنسیتی شدند.
در ایران، مردسالاری نهتنها بر فرهنگ بلکه بر سیستم قانونی مبتنی بر شریعت اسلامی نیز حاکم است. این قوانین مردان را مالک زنان میشمارد و به آنان اجازه میدهد که خشونت، از جمله قتل، را به نام «ناموس» توجیه کنند. به دلیل رسانههای دولتی و تابوهای فرهنگی، بسیاری از زنان - بهویژه زنان مناطق محروم یا خانوادههای سنتی- به دلیل ترس از قضاوت یا انتقام، درباره آزار و خشونت سکوت میکنند. در این شرایط هولناک تصور کنید شرایط دیگر اقلیتها چگونه است. اقلیتهای جنسی از سرکوب وحشیانه و اذیت و آزار به شدت رنج میبرند. برخی فعالان حقوق بشر تخمین میزنند که از زمان انقلاب ۱۳۵۷ تاکنون، بین ۴، ۰۰۰ تا ۶، ۰۰۰ نفر در ایران اعدام شدهاند، همچنان که ویکیلیکس سالها پیش گزارش داد.
با وجود تمام این چالشها، مقاومت زنان در ایران هرگز متوقف نشده است. فعالان سالهاست برای افزایش آگاهی، مبارزه با نابرابری، و تلاش برای اصلاحات قانونی نیز میکوشند، اما ساختار ارتجاعی رژیم مانع از ایجاد تغییرات معنادار میشود. با این حال، آگاهی اجتماعی و مطالبات برای برابری به تدریج افزایش یافته و مردم هر روز در برابر رژیم میایستند.
مبارزه علیه مجازات اعدام نیز از دههی شصت تاکنون ادامه داشته است. جنبش مادران و خانوادههای خاوران که خواستار حقیقت و عدالت برای عزیزانشان هستند، مدتهاست که با اعدام مخالفت میکنند. گروه مادران پارک لاله ایران نیز که پس از کشته شدن معترضان در جنبش سبز سال۱۳۸۸، شکل گرفت نیز برای لغو مجازات اعدام فعالیت میکنند. در سالهای اخیر، جنبش ضد اعدام حتی در زندانها نیز بسیار قدرت گرفته است.
از سال گذشته، زندانیان یک زندان اعتصاب غذای هفتگی خود را در اعتراض به اعدامها شروع کردند و اکنون تقریباً ۴۰ زندان به این حرکت پیوستهاند. هر سهشنبه، زندانیان در همبستگی با همدیگر اعتصاب غذا میکنند. این جنبش حمایت گستردهی فعالان ایرانی داخل و خارج از کشور را به دست آورده است. در همین شرایط نیز در ایران، زندانیان سیاسی به دلیل سادهترین فعالیتهای اعتراضی خود به اعدام محکوم میشوند، بهویژه اگر از پذیرش ایدئولوژی رژیم خودداری کنند؛ درست مانند دههی شصت که بیش از ۲۰، ۰۰۰ زندانی و فعال سیاسی در زندانها و خیابانها قتلعام شدند. دهههاست که این جنایات بهعنوان - جنایات علیه بشریت و نسلکشی - با محکومیت جهانی مواجه شدهاند، اما حکومت از نظارت بینالمللی هراس دارد. با این حال، رژیم ایران همچنان از مجازات اعدام برای سرکوب معترضان استفاده میکند و در پاسخ به موجهای اخیر اعتراضات، اعدامها را تشدید کرده است.
مجازات اعدام در ایران فقط به زندانیان سیاسی محدود نمیشود. زندانیان عادی اغلب به اتهام - جرایم مرتبط با مواد مخدر - نیز در مقیاسی گسترده و مداوم، بهویژه در مناطق محروم، اعدام میشوند، در حالیکه توزیعکنندگان اصلی، ثروتمندان و وابستگان به حکومت هستند.
پس از خیزش زن، زندگی، آزادی، سه زن فعال به نامهای پخشان عزیزی، وریشه مرادی و شریفه محمدی همراه با بیش از ۵۰ زندانی سیاسی به اعدام محکوم شدهاند. جان آنها به شدت در خطر است و نیاز به همبستگی جهانی فوری برای نجات جانشان داریم.
من از شما میخواهم که صدای زنان، مردان و همه افراد شجاع ایران باشید که همچنان در برابر این رژیم سرکوبگر، زنستیز، سرمایهداری و دیکتاتوری مقاومت میکنند.
منصوره بهکیش
"Iranian feminists and their fight against death penalty"
Hello every one,
My name is Mansoureh Behkish. I am an Iranian feminist and leftist who has spent nearly half a century fighting for freedom, equality, truth, and justice in Iran. I have a well-known history of activism, imprisonment, and persecution by the Iranian state, up until 7.5 years ago when I was in Iran, and even now, while I am active in exile.
Between 1981 and 1988, five of my siblings (one sister and four brothers) and my brother-in-law were murdered for their belief in socialism by the Iranian regime. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the current primary demand of Iranian feminist activists, which is the campaign against the death penalty.
Discrimination and injustice in Iran go beyond targeting people with different beliefs or religions. The regime is also at war with half the population--women--attempting to impose strict Islamic rules. Women were the first to be oppressed, and less than a month after the establishment of the Islamic regime, hijab was made mandatory. This led to a massive resistance on 8 March 1979, when women bravely protested the compulsory hijab law.
For the past 46 years, since the Iranian revolution, repression by the Iranian regime and resistance by the Iranian people have continued. Many may remember that in September 2022, after Mahsa (Jina) Amini was killed by the morality police, the "Woman, Life, Freedom" uprising erupted. In just a few months, more than 500 protesters were killed, over 20,000 arrested, and repression, arrests, torture, and executions escalated.
When protesters are killed in the streets by the regime's oppressive forces, the authorities lie to the public and in the news, claiming that they died of accidents or natural causes. The regime then pressure the families of the victims to officially confirm this false narrative in exchange for receiving their loved ones' bodies. Some comply under pressure, and others resist.
Despite facing violence and intimidation, Iranian women have chosen to stand for freedom, equality, and justice, even at great personal cost. In addition to various oppressive rules against women and lack of rights to body autonomy, the catastrophic political, economic, and social conditions have driven many women to take to the streets, burn their hijabs, and openly defy the regime. Men who support women's struggle for equality also face harsh punishments. Recently, a young male singer who performed a song supporting women, called "Take Off Your Scarf", was sentenced to 74 lashes.
Globally, we are witnessing the rise of fascist and far-right forces under the guise of democracy in countries like the U.S. and Israel while Islamic fascist regimes like Iran and Afghanistan grow stronger, endangering millions. In Gaza, tens of thousands have been killed, and countless families displaced. Meanwhile, under the Iranian regime's dictatorship, people suffer from poverty, illness, pollution, state violence, oppression and are at risk of war. In this situation that these capitalist systems seek control and power over the world for their benefit, we should stand together for a better world.
After the woman, life, freedom uprising, despite relentless repression, Iranian women's resistance has forced the regime to partially retreat on imposing compulsory hijab laws. However, sustaining this progress and achieving more requires continuous resistance, as well as support and solidarity from other movements in Iran and globally.
Women in Iran are not only fighting the Islamic Republic's oppressive system but are also challenging deeply ingrained patriarchal norms.
According to the Hengaw Human Rights Organisation, at least 18 women were killed in Iran in January 2025 alone, with 16 of them murdered by male family members. In 2024, 122 women, mostly killed by relatives, lost their lives to gender-based violence.
In Iran, patriarchy dominates not only the culture but also the legal system, which is based on Islamic Sharia. These laws treat men as the owners of women and allow men to justify violence, including murder, under the name of "honour". Due to state-controlled media and cultural taboos, many women--especially those from underprivileged areas or traditional families--stay silent about abuse or suffer in secrecy out of fear of judgment and retaliation.
Now, imagine the situation of other minorities in Iran. Sexual minorities also suffer brutal persecution. Some human rights activists estimate that between 4,000 and 6,000 persons have been executed in Iran since the Iranian Revolution in 1979, as cited by Wikileaks several years ago.
Despite all these challenges, women's resistance has never stopped. Activists have been working for years to raise awareness, fight inequality, and push for legal reform, but the regime's reactionary structure blocks meaningful change. Nevertheless, societal awareness and demands for equality have steadily grown, and people stand up to the regime daily.
The fight against the death penalty has also been ongoing since the 1980s. A movement led by the "Mothers and Families of Khavaran" , who demand truth and justice for their loved ones who have been executed as political prisoners by the Iranian regime, have long opposed the death penalty. The Mothers of Laleh Park, formed after protesters were killed during the 2009 Green Movement, have also campaigned for the abolition of the death penalty. In recent years, the anti-execution movement has gained momentum, even inside prisons.
Since last year, prisoners in one facility have been staging a weekly hunger strike against executions, and now, nearly 40 prisons have joined the movement. Every Tuesday, prisoners refuse eating food in solidarity. This movement has received widespread support from Iranian activists inside the country and abroad.
Meanwhile, in Iran, political prisoners are routinely sentenced to death for the most basic acts of dissent, especially if the refuse to submit to the ideology and politics of the regime, just as in the 1980s when more than 20,000 political prisoners and activists were massacred in prisons and on the streets.
For decades, these atrocities--crimes against humanity and genocide--have been met with widespread condemnation, and the regime remains fearful of international scrutiny. Nevertheless, the Iranian government continues to use the death penalty to suppress dissent, intensifying executions in response to recent waves of protests.
Death penalty is not limited to political prisoners only. Ordinary prisoners--often charged with drug-related offenses--are also executed on a large and continuous scale, especially in deprived areas, while the main distributors are the rich and those connected to the government.
Following the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising, three women activists--Pakhshan Azizi , Verisheh Moradi , and Sharifeh Mohammadi --along with more than 50 political prisoners, have been sentenced to death. Their lives are in great danger, and urgent global solidarity is needed to save them.
I urge you to be the voice of Iran's brave women, men and all individuals who continue to resist this oppressive, misogynistic, capitalist, and dictatorship regime.
Mansoureh Behkish
March 28, 2025