Wednesday, Jun 3, 2026

صفحه نخست » اولین تصاویر از خسارت شدید به فرودگاه بین‌المللی کویت در پی حمله پهپادی جمهوری اسلامی

ترمینال A فرودگاه بین‌المللی کویت در پی اصابت یک پهپاد انتحاری «شاهد-۱۳۶» وابسته به نیروی هوافضای سپاه پاسداران دچار خسارت گسترده شد.

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تصاویر جنجالی منتسب به اسحاق قالیباف، فرزند محمدباقر قالیباف
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شارون استون با انتشار این تصاویر تولد پسرش را تبریک گفت
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دیدار نور پهلوی با مسعود قره خانی رییس پارلمان نروژ
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امریکا گردی آناشید حسینی عروس سابق سفیر ایران در دانمارک
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فرشته جنابی نمین بازیگر فیلمهای سکسی که حکم اعدام گرفت

از سایت های دیگر

برگزاری یک مسابقه خیلی عجیب در کره‌ جنوبی
چینی‌ها چگونه بدون سوزن از بیمار آزمایش خون می‌گیرند
نوبت نوبت سیدعلی شد
دخترهایی که دوست‌پسر ساخته هوش مصنوعی را ترجیح می‌دهند

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