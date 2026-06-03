ترمینال A فرودگاه بینالمللی کویت در پی اصابت یک پهپاد انتحاری «شاهد-۱۳۶» وابسته به نیروی هوافضای سپاه پاسداران دچار خسارت گسترده شد.
🚨 UPDATE: (unconfirmed)-- X-K (@ConflictRadarME) June 3, 2026
Newly surfaced open-source images and videos document severe damage, raging fires at the fuel depot, and structural interior collapses at Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 following the recent Iranian drone wave. First responders remain heavily... pic.twitter.com/PslHM6gRMT
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موجودی حساب بانکی یک مرد ایرانی در ترکیه خبرساز شد