ویدئوی لحظه اصابت حمله ایران به کنسولگری ایالات متحده در دبی
🔴UPDATE-- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2026
IMPACT video of the Iranian strike on U.S consulate in Dubai.
...From the sound alone, that's a drone. pic.twitter.com/feyNXyLw5j
این خبر بروز می شود...
انتشار تصاویر حمله آمریکا به پهپادهای ایرانی در بحبوحه جنگ
فرماندهی مرکزی آمریکا ویدئوی حمله هوایی به پهپادهای ایرانی را منتشر کرد
در بیانیه سنتکام آمده است: «پهپادهای مرگبار رژیم ایران سالهاست که به تهدیدی در خاورمیانه تبدیل شدهاند. این پهپادها دیگر خطری قابل تحمل نیستند.»
The Iranian regime's killer drones have been a menace in the Middle East for years. These drones are no longer a tolerable risk. pic.twitter.com/76yhDKI6OW-- U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 3, 2026
ارتش اسرائیل: ۳۰۰ سکوی پرتاب موشک ایران هدف قرار گرفته شدند
ارتش اسرائیل اعلام کرد از آغاز درگیریهای جاری، جنگندههای این کشور ۳۰۰ سکوی پرتاب موشک جمهوری اسلامی را هدف حمله قرار دادهاند.
The IDF says Israeli airstrikes have taken out 300 Iranian missile launchers since the start of the current conflict.-- Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 3, 2026
"As part of the offensive effort, the air force continues to launch continuous waves of strikes against the Iranian regime's ballistic missile arrays and [air]... pic.twitter.com/62xy3luzuE
***