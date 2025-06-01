Sunday, Jun 1, 2025

صفحه نخست » آبروریزی؟ مقایسه تیتر خبری امروز العربیه (سعودی) و بی بی سی (بریتانیا)

a1.jpga2.jpg

خبر تکمیلی: تصاویر پهپادی نشان می‌دهد که افراد مسلح نیروی حماس در غزه به غیرنظامیانی که برای جمع‌آوری کمک‌های بشردوستانه می‌روند، تیراندازی می‌کنند:

:::
a3.jpg
:::

