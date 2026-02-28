Saturday, Feb 28, 2026

صفحه نخست » رجزخوانی سردار سپاه برای ترامپ

ابراهیم جباری، مشاور فرمانده کل سپاه، در سخنانی با تهدید دونالد ترامپ گفت ما سال‌هاست برای جنگ با شما آماده‌ایم و اول جنگ هر چه ته انبار داریم می‌زنیم. او گفت در ادامه جنگ، چیزهایی را که در آب نمک خواباندیم رو خواهیم کرد.

***

مطلب بعدی...
bahraiin.jpg
فوری حمله پهپادی جمهوری اسلامی به یک برج مسکونی در بحرین

عضویت در کانال تلگرام

ما را در فیسبوک دنبال کنید

| بازگشت به بالای صفحه | بازگشت به صفحه اول 


goftar28.jpg
اولین تصاویر از حملات اسرائیل به تهران
tv28-1.jpg
آغوشی که دیوارهای نفرت را لرزاند!
one28.jpg
عکسهایی از اولین ساعات درگذشت محمد رضا شاه در قاهره
oholic13.jpg
دانشمندان علت طول عمر بیشتر زنان نسبت به مردان را کشف کردند
gtv.jpg
رضا هازلی که خود را وارث نادرشاه افشار مینامد کیست
goftar17.jpg
نمایشگاه عکاسی ساناز ارجمند همسر دوم شهاب حسینی
goftar27.jpg
تخلیه و غارت کاخ نیاوران در تهران
goftar27-3.jpg
اولین حضور گلشیفته فراهانی بعد از اظهارات جنجالی در مورد احتمال حمله امریکا به ایران

از سایت های دیگر

تهدید جانی یک ورزشکار ایرانی توسط طرفداران آرمان‌های فلسطین
افشای جنجال تصاویر همسران مقام‌های طالبان
خامنه ای تا چه زمانی می‌تواند جلوی نابودی جمهوری اسلامی را بگیرد
غاری در کره ماه که انسان‌ها می توانند در آن ساکن شوند

پر بیننده ترین ها



tv28.jpg
تصاویر دیده نشده از شهاب حسینی
kayhan.jpg
تجمع خبرساز ایرانیان مقیم بریتانیا مقابل سفارت ایالات متحده در لندن
euro.jpg
پاکستان با حمله به کابل به طالبان «اعلام جنگ» کرد
janjal.jpg
بزرگ‌ترین کشتی تجاری قرون وسطی پیدا شد
iranmall.jpg
دستبند شیر و خورشید
gtv.jpg
سوالاتی که هرگز نباید در اولین قرار ملاقات بپرسید

Copyright© 1998 - 2026 Gooya.com - سردبیر خبرنامه: [email protected] تبلیغات: [email protected] Cookie & Privacy Policy