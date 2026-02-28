ابراهیم جباری، مشاور فرمانده کل سپاه، در سخنانی با تهدید دونالد ترامپ گفت ما سالهاست برای جنگ با شما آمادهایم و اول جنگ هر چه ته انبار داریم میزنیم. او گفت در ادامه جنگ، چیزهایی را که در آب نمک خواباندیم رو خواهیم کرد.
In a video interview, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Ebrahim Jabbari has stated that the missiles Iran is now sending towards U.S. forces are 'from the back of the stockpile' warning that the U.S. will soon see weapons we've "never seen before". pic.twitter.com/QaUHWVyBta-- OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026
