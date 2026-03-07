درگیری در مراسم یادبود آیت الله خامنه ای در پارک میدان واشنگتن در نیویورک
NOW: "Take this down!" A MASSIVE fight and arrests at the VIGIL for Ayatollah Khamenei Iran Supreme Leader at NYC Park as group is confronted repeatedly.-- Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 6, 2026
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV
"Kill another soldier now!"-- Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2026
NYC (March 6) -- Leftist terrorism supporters chanted for American soldiers to be killed by Iran at a memorial for "supreme leader" Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/3XRnK0qBFx
در همین زمینه درگیری در منطقه کیلبورن لندن:
Fighting between IRGC supporters with Iranian protesters in Kilburn, London pic.twitter.com/qRf2lC3p6t-- UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) March 6, 2026
