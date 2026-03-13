Friday, Mar 13, 2026

صفحه نخست » ۵۷ زخمی در حمله موشکی جمهوری اسلامی به یک شهر عرب نشین اسرائیل

israel.jpg

در پی حمله موشکی جمهوری اسلامی به شهرعرب‌نشین زرزیر Zarzir در شمال اسرائیل بر اثر اصابت ترکش‌ها ۵۸ نفر به‌طور سطحی زخمی مجروح شدند.

در نتیجه این حمله، چند ساختمان به‌طور جدی آسیب دیده اند.

ارتش اسرائیل اعلام کرد در حال بررسی جزئیات اصابت یک موشک بالستیک جمهوری اسلامی است و تحقیقات درباره ابعاد این حمله ادامه دارد.

