در پی حمله موشکی جمهوری اسلامی به شهرعربنشین زرزیر Zarzir در شمال اسرائیل بر اثر اصابت ترکشها ۵۸ نفر بهطور سطحی زخمی مجروح شدند.
در نتیجه این حمله، چند ساختمان بهطور جدی آسیب دیده اند.
ارتش اسرائیل اعلام کرد در حال بررسی جزئیات اصابت یک موشک بالستیک جمهوری اسلامی است و تحقیقات درباره ابعاد این حمله ادامه دارد.
After Iran's newest waves of drone and ballistic missile strikes against Israel, up to 30 people have now been reported injured following an impact in Zarzir, Israel. pic.twitter.com/9mW1xoVAsX-- OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 13, 2026
A rocket from Lebanon struck a building in the Arab town of Zarzir, near Nazareth, northern Israel.-- Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) March 13, 2026
Over 30 people were injured in the attack, including one woman in moderate condition and others with light injuries from glass shards and acute anxiety. pic.twitter.com/ou5IteYaVM
