در ادامه حملات هدفمند به مراکز حساس در تهران، ویدئوی منتشرشده از زر افشان نشان میدهد ساختمانی که گفته میشود محل نشست مقامهای ارشد جمهوری اسلامی بوده با حملهای دقیق هدف قرار گرفته؛ گزارشها از یک عملیات ترور برنامهریزیشده حکایت دارند.
0830Z-- Shin (@hey_itsmyturn) March 16, 2026
Airstrike on a building in Zarafshan, northwestern Tehran
It's reported that there was a meeting of regime's senior officials in the building and the strike was a targeted assassination. #Tehran Province, #Iran
(coords ~ 35.76069, 51.35403)
(Media via @Vahid and... pic.twitter.com/ozTFgdLjfj
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0830Z-- Shin (@hey_itsmyturn) March 16, 2026
Airstrike on a building in Zarafshan, northwestern Tehran
It's reported that there was a meeting of regime's senior officials in the building and the strike was a targeted assassination. #Tehran Province, #Iran
(coords ~ 35.76069, 51.35403)
(Media via @Vahid and... pic.twitter.com/ozTFgdLjfj
***