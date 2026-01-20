بهنام قلی پور - رژیم ایران اکنون در حال پخش ویدئوهایی از بازداشت و شکنجهٔ brutal کودکان است تا ترس و وحشت را در جامعه القا کند.

این دیگر صرفاً سرکوب نیست؛ این جنگی علیه بی‌گناهان است.



رژیم از تمام خطوط قرمز عبور کرده و آشکارا به نابودی روانی و جسمی کودکان خردسال افتخار می‌کند. فریاد اعتراض جامعهٔ جهانی کجاست؟

The Iranian regime is now broadcasting videos of brutal detention and torture of children to instill fear and terror in society. This is not just repression; it is a war on the innocent. The regime has crossed all red lines and openly glorifies the mental and physical destruction of young children. Where is the international outcry