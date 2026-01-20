Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026

صفحه نخست » نابودی روانی و جسمی کودکان توسط جمهوری اسلامی

1919.jpgبهنام قلی پور - رژیم ایران اکنون در حال پخش ویدئوهایی از بازداشت و شکنجهٔ brutal کودکان است تا ترس و وحشت را در جامعه القا کند.

این دیگر صرفاً سرکوب نیست؛ این جنگی علیه بی‌گناهان است.


رژیم از تمام خطوط قرمز عبور کرده و آشکارا به نابودی روانی و جسمی کودکان خردسال افتخار می‌کند. فریاد اعتراض جامعهٔ جهانی کجاست؟

The Iranian regime is now broadcasting videos of brutal detention and torture of children to instill fear and terror in society. This is not just repression; it is a war on the innocent. The regime has crossed all red lines and openly glorifies the mental and physical destruction of young children. Where is the international outcry

مطلب قبلی...
massoudBehnoud.jpg
مسعود بهنود: همه منتظر بودیم، نزديک شده ايم به شادمانی
مطلب بعدی...
1919.jpg
ماموران سرکوبگر جمهوری اسلامی در خیابانها

عضویت در کانال تلگرام

ما را در فیسبوک دنبال کنید

| بازگشت به بالای صفحه | بازگشت به صفحه اول 


daily20.jpg
تصاویری از فاطمه اردشیر لاریجانی در آتلانتا
goftar12-1.jpg
رونمایی نرگس کلباسی سلبریتی حکومتی از تصاویر فرزندش بعد از ترک ایران
one20.jpg
هدیه ۴۰۰ میلیون دلاری امیر قطر به اردوغان
oholic20.jpg
قدبلند بودن همیشه هم خوب نیست
daily.jpg
یاسر رفیقدوست فرزند محسن رفیقدوست مقیم اتریش
goftar20.jpg
مصطفی امامی مجری ارزشی صدا و سیما که به یحیی گل محمدی توهین کرد
daily19.jpg
کمدین ایرانی آلمانی؛ از حمایت از مردم غزه تا بی تفاوتی به اعتراضات ایران
daily19-1.jpg
حلقه مشاوران نایاک؛ لابی‌گران جنجالی

از سایت های دیگر

تصویری تاریخی و شگفت‌انگیز از رصدخانه روبین
مجسمه‌های خاجوراهو؛ ترکیبی از تمنای جنسی و معنویت
میوه و سبزی که خطر مرگ از بیماری قلبی را کاهش می‌دهند
تصاویر جنجالی نخست وزیر و سیاستمداران زن در سایت‌های پورن

پر بیننده ترین ها



euro.jpg
زن فرانسوی از تجاوز جنسی سربازان آمریکایی به مادرش می‌گوید
janjL.jpg
بر باد رفتن
KAYHAN.jpg
عکس هفته | برافراشته باد پرچم ملی شیروخورشید ایران
one19-2.jpg
شکرالله پاک‌نژاد، از رهبران گروه فلسطین وجبهه‌ دموکراتیک‌ که اعدامش تیتر روزنامه های نیویورک تایمز و لوموند شد!
tv1.jpg
ببینید: ریچارد ساقیان کارآفرین ایرانی + صاحب یکی از گران ترین خانه های لس آنجلس
one19-1.jpg
جو شدید امنیتی در شهرهای ایران

Copyright© 1998 - 2026 Gooya.com - سردبیر خبرنامه: [email protected] تبلیغات: [email protected] Cookie & Privacy Policy