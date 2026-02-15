Sunday, Feb 15, 2026

صفحه نخست » تفاوت تظاهرات حامیان غزه با تجمعات حامیان آزادی ایران؛ چند نمونه گویا و معنادار

g1.jpg

***

***

ایرانیان در جریان گردهمایی «ایران آزاد» با ادای احترام گسترده به بناهای تاریخی بریتانیا و گذاشتن گل، یاد و حرمت آن‌ها را گرامی داشتند

دسته گل برای پلیس تورنتو:

***

b2.jpg
سلاح فوق‌محرمانه سپاه یا «روحِ سرگردان» در اتوبان؟

