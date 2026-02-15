Iranian protestors in London showing respect and cleaning up the streets during the peace march yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6aZ4hLHs6B-- gooya (@gooyanews) February 15, 2026
***
🇵🇸Free Palestine:-- Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 15, 2026
Vandalizing monuments and trashing streets during violent protests.
🇮🇷Free Iran:
Showing respect and cleaning up the streets during peaceful marches. pic.twitter.com/7oMFlb82P5
***
ایرانیان در جریان گردهمایی «ایران آزاد» با ادای احترام گسترده به بناهای تاریخی بریتانیا و گذاشتن گل، یاد و حرمت آنها را گرامی داشتند
Iranians showing massive respect to British monuments and leaving flowers paying respects during their Free Iran Rally pic.twitter.com/fcLxkxSnX5-- Tom Iconic (@TomiconicX) February 14, 2026
دسته گل برای پلیس تورنتو:
Anti Islamic regime demonstrators are very different than the Palestinian protesters. pic.twitter.com/HPIZVfOIs1-- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 15, 2026
***
سلاح فوقمحرمانه سپاه یا «روحِ سرگردان» در اتوبان؟