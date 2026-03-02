Monday, Mar 2, 2026

صفحه نخست » لحظه سقوط یک جنگنده آمریکایی اف-۱۵ در کویت

خبرنامه گویا - یک جنگنده اف-۱۵ آمریکایی دقایقی پیش بر فراز کویت در پی یک حادثه «آتش خودی» سرنگون شد

این ویدئو لحظه خروج اضطراری خلبان پیش از سقوط جنگنده را نشان می‌دهد:

در ویدئوی بعدی، خلبان دیده می‌شود که در صندوق عقب خودروی شهروندان محلی دراز کشیده و احتمالاً در انتظار رسیدن آمبولانس است:

***

