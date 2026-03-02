خبرنامه گویا - یک جنگنده اف-۱۵ آمریکایی دقایقی پیش بر فراز کویت در پی یک حادثه «آتش خودی» سرنگون شد
WATCH: A fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait.-- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026
Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/LkDjbpXxky
این ویدئو لحظه خروج اضطراری خلبان پیش از سقوط جنگنده را نشان میدهد:
At least one pilot ejected before the fighter jet crash in Kuwait. https://t.co/j0nVDqNh4f pic.twitter.com/WoxIJ9oZYB-- Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026
در ویدئوی بعدی، خلبان دیده میشود که در صندوق عقب خودروی شهروندان محلی دراز کشیده و احتمالاً در انتظار رسیدن آمبولانس است:
BREAKING: The pilot of the F-15 that fell over Kuwait reportedly ejected and is safe.-- Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 2, 2026
May god protect our troops. pic.twitter.com/QKAdJMfzHk
