Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026

صفحه نخست » حملات هولناک به ساختمان‌های امنیتی رژیم در تهران

امروز در تهران

شهر کُردنشین بانه در نزدیکی مرز عراق در وضعیت ناآرامی به‌سر می‌برد. جنگنده‌های آمریکا و اسرائیل نه‌تنها مواضع سپاه پاسداران، بلکه نیروهای امنیتی مستقر در مرز را نیز هدف حملات هوایی قرار داده‌اند:

***

bbctasnim.jpg
خبرگزاری تسنیم و خبرنگار بی بی سی فارسی تعارف را کنار گذاشتند
missile.jpg
حمله مستقیم جمهوری اسلامی به یک عضو ناتو؟

goftar4.jpg
one4.jpg
tv4.jpg
daily4.jpg
oholic17.jpg
goftar4-1.jpg
goftar3-1.jpg
tv3.jpg
gtvbanner.jpg
euro.jpg
kayhan.jpg
gtv.jpg
one3.jpg
janjal.jpg
