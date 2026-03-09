Monday, Mar 9, 2026

همزمان با ادامه عملیات مشترک آمریکا و اسرائیل علیه اهداف و اماکن نظامی جمهوری اسلامی در ایران، دوشنبه ۱۸ اسفندماه تصاویری در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشر شده است که نشان می‌دهد یک ناو نیروی دریایی سپاه (احتمالاً ناو گشتی رزمی شهید سلیمانی) در آب‌های ساحلی بندر لنگه در استان هرمزگان هدف قرار گرفته است.

